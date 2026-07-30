Shilpa Shetty recently attended the 15th anniversary celebrations of the Global Gift Gala in Marbella, joining several international personalities for an evening dedicated to philanthropy and social impact. The actor shared moments from the event on social media, expressing her gratitude for being part of an initiative that celebrates compassion, generosity, and humanitarian efforts across the world.

Shilpa Shetty attends Global Gift Gala Marbella with Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo; explains how “kindness has the power to change lives”

The Global Gift Gala, organised by the Global Gift Foundation, brought together notable figures from the fields of entertainment, business, and philanthropy to support charitable causes focused on children, women, underprivileged families, and individuals with special needs. Among those present alongside Shilpa were American actress and producer Eva Longoria and actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Maria Bravo, both of whom have been closely associated with the foundation over the years.

Sharing a series of photographs from the event on Instagram, Shilpa reflected on the experience and thanked the organisers for inviting her to the milestone celebration. “Honoured and deeply grateful to have been part of an evening that celebrated what truly matters, kindness, compassion, and the power of giving back. A heartfelt thank you to Global Gift Gala Marbella, @evalongoria, beautiful inside out and @mariarbravo love you and BRAVO @alinaperalta11. Strong, wonderful women created such a beautiful evening filled with purpose, hope and humanity,” the caption read.

The actress went on to acknowledge the work being carried out by the Global Gift Foundation, highlighting the impact of its charitable initiatives across different communities. She went on to share, “It’s inspiring to see all the incredible work you do through the @globalgiftfoundation, supporting children, women, underprivileged families, and children with special needs across the world.”

Calling it a meaningful experience, Shilpa added that she felt honoured to stand alongside people united by a common purpose. “It’s a privilege to be standing in alongside people united by one single belief - that kindness has the power to change lives,” she added. Concluding her note, the actress expressed, “Grateful to have been a small part of a cause that reminds us that when we come together with love and compassion, we can make a real difference.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Known for supporting several charitable and wellness initiatives over the years, Shilpa has often used her public platform to raise awareness about social causes. Her participation at the Global Gift Gala reflects her continued involvement in events that focus on philanthropy and community welfare.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty has remained active across films, reality television, and digital platforms. While she continues to balance her acting commitments with entrepreneurial ventures, the actress also frequently participates in initiatives that promote health, education, and social welfare, both in India and internationally.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after reservation post goes viral: “I am shocked to see fake statements falsely attached to my name”

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