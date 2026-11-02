This track from Siddharth Anand’s action entertainer features Arijit Singh’s vocals and an English rap segment by Ed Sheeran in a global musical collaboration.

Shah Rukh Khan marked his birthday with a special surprise for fans by unveiling ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, the first song from his upcoming action entertainer KING. Bringing together an interesting mix of Bollywood and international musical talent, the track features Arijit Singh’s vocals alongside a rap segment by global pop star Ed Sheeran. The song also reunites Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, whose on-screen pairing has previously found favour with audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ song starring Deepika Padukone from KING on his birthday; song blends romance, action and his ‘dehshat’

Offering a glimpse into the film’s world, the music video opens with Shah Rukh Khan delivering the dialogue, “Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de”. The line introduces the intensity of his character before the video transitions into an upbeat romantic dance number. While Arijit Singh lends his voice to the track, Ed Sheeran brings his distinct rap style to the collaboration, with Madhubanti Bagchi also contributing vocals.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Kumaar, ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ features choreography by Piyush-Shazia. The English rap segment has been written by Ed Sheeran. Beyond its musical elements, the video incorporates action sequences, slick transitions and dramatic exchanges that offer an early look at the different shades of KING. It concludes with another dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan: “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi”.

The song brings romance and action together, with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone sharing several romantic moments against grand visuals. The presentation also hints at the scale and intensity of the film, positioning the track as an introduction to its larger cinematic world rather than just a standalone romantic number.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, KING is produced by Gauri Khan, Mamta Anand and Siddharth Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Written by Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand, the action thriller features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, with Suhana Khan making her theatrical debut in a lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

KING is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026. Meanwhile, ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ is available across streaming platforms, with its music video released on the Zee Music Company and T-Series YouTube channels.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan steps out for a drive to capture KING-themed Sea Link display ahead of his birthday; thanks Google Gemini for the surprise

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