Himesh Reshammiya confirms plans to turn director: “It would collect Rs. 100 cr on day of release!”; wishes to become a superstar actor: “Amitabh Bachchan’s 13th film was a hit; I have done 12 films until now…”

Himesh Reshammiya recently had a conversation with Komal Nahta, during which he opened up about his plans to turn director. He also made it clear that he intends to continue acting regularly and is determined to become a superstar actor. Interestingly, he revealed that he already has scripts ready for his directorial debut.

Himesh Reshammiya confirms plans to turn director: “It would collect Rs. 100 cr on day of release!”; wishes to become a superstar actor: “Amitabh Bachchan’s 13th film was a hit; I have done 12 films until now…”

Himesh Reshammiya was asked, “Can we see a film that mentions ‘Directed by Himesh Reshammiya’ in the future?” Himesh replied, “100% you’ll see that. When I used to produce serials, I used to be asked, ‘Will you ever turn music director?’ Today, when I have achieved so much in the field of music and films, I do want to try my hand at direction. However, my vision is very definite for my directorial venture in terms of scale, emotional connect and beautiful songs. I am very clear about these aspects.”

When asked if his directorial debut would be a musical romance, Himesh Reshammiya answered, “I have 2-3 ideas. The scripts are ready and they are blockbusters. The music in my directorial venture would be such that it would fetch Rs. 100 crore on the day of release! I am very sure of that.”

He was also asked if he had any unfulfilled wishes. Himesh Reshammiya confessed, “I want to become a superstar actor. Mujhe banna hi hai aur banoonga bhi. Yeh toh hona hi hai, aaj nahin toh kal. Amitabh Bachchan’s 13th film was a hit. I have done 12 films until now. So, my thirteenth film would be a blockbuster!”

Also Read: “Deepika Padukone is IRREPLACEABLE; I LOVE Sandeep Reddy Vanga; Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar are musically conscious” – Himesh Reshammiya

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