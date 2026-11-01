A few days ago, news emerged that Phars Films had acquired the international distribution rights to Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film, King. Interestingly, Yash Raj Films (YRF) was originally supposed to distribute the film in international markets. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that Shah Rukh Khan personally spoke to YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra before going ahead with the deal with Phars Films.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan PERSONALLY called Aditya Chopra before shifting King’s overseas distribution to Phars Films; YRF head honcho gives his blessings

A source from Shah Rukh Khan’s team told Bollywood Hungama, “Shah Rukh Khan shares a very close relationship with Aditya Chopra. He starred in Adi’s directorial debut, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), which, as we all know, was a historic blockbuster and continues to run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. He also worked in several other memorable YRF films and shared a wonderful bond with Aditya Chopra’s late father, the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. Hence, SRK decided to personally call Aditya Chopra and explain the situation.”

The source continued, “Both had a lovely conversation. Aditya Chopra completely understood Shah Rukh Khan’s point of view and readily agreed to part with King’s overseas distribution rights. He wished SRK all the best for King and told him that he was eagerly looking forward to watching the film this Christmas.”

This development comes amid several interesting changes surrounding King. A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Anirudh Ravichander, who has earned a massive following for his electrifying background scores, had amicably parted ways with the film owing to his packed schedule. Before his exit, however, he handed over the theme track of King to Shah Rukh Khan as a mark of respect for the superstar. Meanwhile, composer duo Sachin-Jigar will reimagine the track and use it as the foundation for the film’s background score.

Bollywood Hungama had also informed readers that T-Series has secured the exclusive global commercial music rights to King for a period of 50 years. The agreement, as revealed through details shared by the music company, was facilitated by Red Chillies Entertainment through Zee Music Company.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor and several others. Meanwhile, an exciting promotional asset from the film is expected to be unveiled tomorrow, November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan birthday surprise: Is Siddharth Anand planning a midnight teaser reveal for KING on November 2?

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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