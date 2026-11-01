The untitled film will be produced by Rohit Ranjan under Frostlit Production Limited, with the filmmaker describing Madhavan as his first choice for the project.

R Madhavan is set to return to the horror genre with an untitled feature film directed by Vishal Furia. The collaboration brings together the actor, known for his performances in films such as 13B and Shaitaan, and a filmmaker who has worked across several horror projects, including Lapachhapi, Chhorii and Maa.

R Madhavan reunites with horror genre after 13B and Shaitaan; joins hands with Vishal Furia

Madhavan’s association with horror dates back to 13B, which developed a cult following for its unsettling premise. He later appeared in Shaitaan, further adding to his filmography in the genre. Over the years, the actor has also worked across a range of roles and languages, with credits including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tanu Weds Manu, 3 Idiots, Vikram Vedha and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was also recently seen in Dhurandhar.

Furia, meanwhile, has established a presence in the horror space, beginning with the Marathi film Lapachhapi and subsequently developing the Chhorii franchise. His recent directorial work includes Maa, in which Madhavan made a surprise cameo. The upcoming project marks their first collaboration as actor and director on a feature film.

Speaking about casting Madhavan, Furia said, “Madhavan sir was always my first and only choice. I’m stoked that he has come on board and has already started getting into the world of the film. He is the true OG horror star of the cult classic Indian horror '13B' - one of my favourite films of all times. His conviction, his experience and his understanding of serious horror are very rare, and I couldn’t think of anyone better for this film,” he said.

The filmmaker also spoke about the creative direction he hopes to explore with the actor. “Madhavan sir has years of experience as a writer, director and producer, so it’s really special to have him with us on this film. Together, we want to create something audiences have never seen before in Indian horror - the kind of fear they will feel in their bones! (smiles)”

The film will be produced by Rohit Ranjan under the banner of Frostlit Production Limited. Further details about the project, including its title, supporting cast and release timeline, have not yet been announced.

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