Following the success of The Diplomat, John Abraham is gearing up for another collaboration with director Shivam Nair. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the actor-director duo is now teaming up on a two-hero action thriller.

SCOOP: John Abraham reunites with The Diplomat director Shivam Nair for two-hero action thriller

While the project is still in its early stages of development, and details are being kept under wraps, sources close to the project describe it as a high-octane commercial action entertainer cantered on two equally powerful protagonists. John was bowled over by the concept and immediately came on board, while discussions are ongoing for the parallel lead. The makers are eyeing to take it into production by the end of this year, targeting a theatrical release in late 2027.

John and Shivam Nair's first collaboration, The Diplomat was both a critical and commercial success, with the actor receiving widespread acclaim for his restrained yet compelling performance as J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat who tries to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan, where she was presumably forced and deceived into marrying against her will.

Since its success, John and Shivam have remained in touch, discussing multiple ideas for another collaboration before eventually zeroing in on this action thriller. Sources are calling this film the most commercial project Shivam Nair has ever attempted. The director is best known for helming espionage thrillers such as Naam Shabana, Special OPS and Mukhbir.

The yet-untitled film will mark John Abraham's yet another two-hero project following his upcoming actioner Force 3 which features him pitted against Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane. The Bhav Dhulia film is in the final stage of production and will release in theatres on March 19, 2027. As for his next release, John will be seen in Rohit Shetty's IPS Maria based on the life of the legendary former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The film is expected to release at the end of this year.

Also Read: John Abraham extends support to Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog, calls it “special”

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