Akshay Kumar announces the 18th International Kudo Tournament, set to take place in Ahmedabad on November 15, 2026.

Akshay Kumar announces 18th International Kudo Tournament, to be held in Ahmedabad on November 15

Akshay Kumar has officially announced the return of the Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament (AKKT). Taking to social media on August 5, 2026, the actor shared that the 18th edition of the tournament will take place in Ahmedabad on November 15, 2026.

Akshay Kumar announces 18th International Kudo Tournament, to be held in Ahmedabad on November 15

Sharing a poster of the event, Akshay wrote in Hindi, "Ek aur safar. Ek aur challenge. Ek hi junoon… Kudo 18th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament ke liye milte hain Ahmedabad mein. 15 November, 2026."

The announcement has generated excitement among martial arts enthusiasts, with the tournament continuing its long-standing mission of promoting Kudo across India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

A platform to encourage young martial artists

Founded in 2009, the Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament is one of India's leading grassroots combat sports events. The initiative was launched by Akshay Kumar, a trained martial artist, along with Hanshi Mehul Vora, President of the Kudo International Federation India (KIFI).

The tournament was established with the aim of providing aspiring athletes with an international-standard platform to compete, regardless of their financial background.

Free participation remains a key feature

One of the defining aspects of AKKT is that participation is completely free for athletes. Over the years, the tournament has supported thousands of young martial artists from cities, towns and villages across the country by covering or subsidising various logistical expenses.

The initiative has earned recognition for making competitive martial arts more accessible while encouraging the growth of Kudo in India.

Also Read: 15th International Kudo Tournament: Disha Patani joins Akshay Kumar’s initiative; calls it a “blessing”

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