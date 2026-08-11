2026 is turning out to be a great year for Wamiqa Gabbi. The Jubilee actress kicked off the year with the box-office success of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, followed it up with Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do, and is now earning acclaim for her performance as Chandra in her recently released Tamil film, DC: The Bloody Valentine. Her “acche din” are set to continue, as she has now bagged possibly the biggest film of her career.

EXCLUSIVE: Wamiqa Gabbi joins Rishab Shetty in Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Wamiqa Gabbi has been signed on for Rishab Shetty’s upcoming pan-India mythological epic, Jai Hanuman. She will play a prominent and powerful character in the Prasanth Varma directorial, though details about her role are being kept under wraps. The actress is said to be excited about stepping into the immersive world of mythology, action and devotion, and will soon join the film’s Hyderabad schedule.

Jai Hanuman is the much-awaited sequel to Prasanth Varma’s 2024 blockbuster Hanu-Man, which starred Teja Sajja as a petty thief who discovers Hanuman-like powers. Rishab Shetty, who emerged as a pan-India star following the phenomenal success of the Kantara franchise, takes over as the lead in the sequel and will essay the role of Lord Hanuman. The film is described as a high-octane action epic set in Kaliyug that celebrates Hanuman’s unshakable devotion, loyalty and timeless strength while presenting him as an immortal spirit.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, Jai Hanuman expands the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), a superhero universe drawing profound inspiration from the sacred tapestry of Indian history. Other upcoming films under the PVCU include Mahakali, centred on Goddess Kali, and Adhira, based on Lord Indra. The film went on floors in March, and shooting has since been progressing at a brisk pace, with a mega theatrical release planned for the second half of 2027.

Meanwhile, Wamiqa has several exciting projects lined up. She will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Maddock Films’ Prahaar, set to release in September, and will follow it up with Adivi Sesh’s action thriller Goodachari 2 later this year. Her upcoming slate also includes Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Genie with Ravi Mohan, and Dharma Productions’ Kuku Ki Kundali, co-starring Bhuvan Bam.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi says brother Puran Gabbi earned Awarapan 2 on his own merit in an emotional post after the trailer release

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