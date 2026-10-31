Producer Ashoke Pandit shared the family’s announcement on social media as members of the film fraternity gathered to offer condolences following the filmmaker’s demise.

The final rites of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away on the morning of Saturday, October 31, will be held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Producer and close associate Ashoke Pandit shared an update on Instagram on behalf of the bereaved family, confirming the arrangements for the director’s funeral and requesting friends, colleagues and well-wishers to be present.

Sanjay Gupta Funeral: Final Rites to be held at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium on October 31

The statement shared by Ashoke Pandit conveyed the family’s grief over the loss. It read, “We regret to inform you of the sad demise of our beloved Sanjay Gupta.” Confirming the funeral arrangements, the family announced that the last rites and cremation would take place on Saturday, October 31, at the Pawan Hans Crematorium.

The note also requested people to join the family in bidding farewell to the filmmaker, adding, “We request your presence and prayers as we bid final farewell.” The message concluded with the names of Gupta’s family members and loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)



Meanwhile, several members of the film industry were seen arriving at the filmmaker’s residence to offer their condolences. Their presence reflected the connections Gupta had built across the industry through his years of work in Hindi cinema.

Gupta was known for his association with action dramas and crime thrillers, often featuring stylised storytelling and a neo-noir visual approach. He made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt, and went on to direct films including Kaante (2002), Shootout at Wadala (2013) and Kaabil (2017). He was also associated with Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), which was directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Over the years, Gupta’s films and collaborations made him a familiar name in the Hindi film industry. His passing marks the loss of a filmmaker whose work spanned several decades and left a distinct imprint on commercial Hindi cinema.

The film fraternity and those who worked closely with Gupta are expected to gather at the Pawan Hans Crematorium to pay their final respects.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt pays emotional tribute to ‘brother’ Sanjay Gupta; vows to fulfil his dream of making Kaante 2

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