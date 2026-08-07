A Chandigarh court has issued a pre-cognisance notice to Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and others in a jewellery franchise complaint.

A district court in Chandigarh has issued a pre-cognisance notice to Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and the directors of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd in connection with a cheating complaint related to a Being Human jewellery franchise.

Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation, Alvira Khan Agnihotri issued court notice in Rs 3 crores franchise dispute: Report

The complaint was filed by Chandigarh-based businessman Arun Gupta, who alleged that he invested nearly Rs 3 crores in the business after being assured that the venture would be financially rewarding. He has claimed that the promised support was never provided, resulting in substantial financial losses.

Court issues notice, hearing fixed for October

According to a report by Live Law, Judicial Magistrate Dr Ambika Sharma directed the accused to appear during the pre-cognisance stage of the proceedings. The order stated, "This court deems it appropriate to issue notice to accused persons as per Proviso to Section 223 BNSS at pre-cognizance stage. Therefore, notice to accused persons be issued for 05.10.2026 on filing of RC/AD."

The matter is currently at the pre-cognisance stage, with further proceedings scheduled for October 5, 2026.

Businessman alleges losses after investing nearly Rs 3 crores

In his complaint, Arun Gupta alleged that he invested close to Rs 3 crores to open a Being Human jewellery showroom. He claimed that he spent over Rs 1 crore on setting up the outlet and fulfilled all the obligations mentioned in his agreement with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd, the licensed marketer of Being Human jewellery.

However, Gupta alleged that after the showroom became operational, the company failed to provide the business support that had been promised. He also claimed that the supply of jewellery became irregular, affecting the store's operations and leading to heavy financial losses.

According to the complaint, the supply outlet has remained shut since February 2020, causing inventory shortages and impacting sales. Gupta has alleged that the losses suffered by him amount to several crores.

Complaint also mentions showroom inauguration

The businessman further claimed that he had been assured Salman Khan would inaugurate the jewellery showroom. However, according to the complaint, actor Aayush Sharma attended the launch instead.

Gupta also alleged that six individuals associated with the company misrepresented the business opportunity, which influenced his decision to make the investment.

As of now, Salman Khan has not issued any public statement regarding the matter.

Also Read: SCOOP: Jackie Shroff joins Salman Khan and Nayanthara for Vamshi Paidipally’s next

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