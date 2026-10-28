Music composer and singer Salim Merchant has purchased a commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz West for Rs 12.85 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transaction was registered on October 7, 2026, with Salim Merchant among five buyers involved in the deal. The buyers paid Rs 77.10 lakhs in stamp duty, which amounts to 6% of the stated transaction value.

Salim Merchant buys commercial property in Mumbai for Rs 12.85 crores: Report

Salim Merchant holds 50% stake in property

According to the registration documents, Salim Merchant holds a 50% ownership share in the property. The remaining four buyers each hold a 12.5% stake. The property was purchased from Shreeja Devcon Private Limited and comprises commercial premises spread across the ground and first floors of DLH Mangal Murti in Santacruz West.

The combined carpet area of the two floors is 1,285 sq ft. The ground floor accounts for 575 sq ft, while the first floor has a carpet area of 710 sq ft. The agreement also includes one car parking space.

Property deal works out to around Rs 1 lakh per sq ft

Based on the reported transaction value of Rs 12.85 crores and the total carpet area of 1,285 sq ft, the property was acquired at approximately Rs 1 lakh per sq ft of carpet area. The deal adds to the list of high-value property transactions involving celebrities in Mumbai, where commercial and residential real estate continues to see significant activity in premium neighbourhoods.

The registration documents state that the agreement was executed with Shreeja Devcon Private Limited and formally registered on October 7.

Also Read: Salim Merchant reacts to A.R. Rahman’s ‘communal bias’ remark: “If he’s composing for Ramayana, I don’t think there is any problem”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.