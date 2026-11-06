After the record-breaking success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, Ranveer Singh has begun shooting for Pralay. However, the film has already landed in controversy after permission was granted to shoot at Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan, triggering a tussle.

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay shoot sparks BIG controversy at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan; Under-14 and Under-16 cricket matches POSTPONED; MCA FUMES over disruption

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Government of Maharashtra’s Sports Department granted the makers of Pralay permission to shoot in Azad Maidan for six hours. This angered the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as it disrupted the schedule of Under-14 and Under-16 interschool cricket matches. The report further claimed that due to Pralay’s shoot, the MCA was compelled to postpone the matches even though it was planned in advance.

The Mumbai Mirror report also revealed that this is the first time a film shoot has been permitted at Azad Maidan. The MCA has now expressed its displeasure over the decision by writing a letter to the Deputy Director of Sports.

MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon spoke to the tabloid and said, “This is the first time a film shoot has taken place at Azad Maidan. Large sets were erected and artificial grass was laid for the shoot of Pralay. This is not a film-shooting venue but a cricket ground where players hone their skills to progress to the international level. Our ongoing tournaments were disrupted because of the shoot. Who will take responsibility for this loss? You cannot commercially exploit a cricket ground by allowing a commercial film shoot.”

Nadim added, “Azad Maidan’s sporting culture is being affected by the Sports Department. Instead of supporting sports, it is allowing commercial bookings at the ground...We are working to nurture young cricketers and organise several interstate tournaments. But because of the film shoot, we had to postpone matches. How can the Sports Department allow this?”

According to Mumbai Mirror, the Maharashtra government granted permission to Light Rays, the Mumbai-based production house backing Pralay, to use 5,000 square yards of government land at Azad Maidan for the shoot. The makers were charged a rental fee of Rs. 40,000 for six hours, at the rate of Rs. 800 per 100 square yards. Additionally, they were required to deposit Rs. 40,000 as refundable security.

However, the approval came with several restrictions. The production team was prohibited from bringing vehicles onto the cricket pitches, cooking, digging or carrying out any activity that could damage the ground. The makers were also required to secure necessary permissions from the police, traffic department and BMC, along with a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the MCA. They were further asked to submit an undertaking on a Rs. 100 stamp paper.

The permission was signed by Sports Department Under Secretary Ashok Damayyawar on October 30 and subsequently forwarded by the Deputy Director of Sports and Youth Services, Mumbai, on November 2.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Pralay production debut

More Pages: Pralay Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.