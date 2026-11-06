Vijay Sethupathi to become FIRST Indian actor to present at 54th International Emmy Awards in New York: Report

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to represent India at the 54th International Emmy Awards, where he will be one of the presenters at the ceremony scheduled to take place in New York on November 23, 2026. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, Sethupathi will become the first Indian to present an award at the prestigious international television awards ceremony.

Vijay Sethupathi to become FIRST Indian actor to present at 54th International Emmy Awards in New York: Report

The development marks a significant moment for Indian talent at a global entertainment event. Sethupathi's participation is also part of a larger effort to bring Indian artists to prominent international platforms. Producer and International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences board member Kavita Gupta is said to have played a key role in facilitating the development.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents the International Emmy Awards, which recognise excellence in television programming produced outside the United States. The 54th edition will bring together television professionals from different countries in New York. The Academy has confirmed November 23 as the date for this year's ceremony.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming projects

The development comes at an active phase in Sethupathi's career. The actor was recently seen in Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, which explores the moral redemption of a gangster. He will next feature in Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam, alongside Sai Pallavi, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Pocket Novel, which also stars Raj B Shetty and Malavika Mohanan.

Meanwhile, Sethupathi recently confirmed that his 2024 action drama Maharaja is heading for a Hollywood remake. He also revealed that a sequel is in development, with director Nithilan Saminathan having narrated its story to him.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Murad Khetani on making his Tamil debut with Baththa: “It was a natural step and credit goes to Atlee sir”; reveals if Vijay Sethupathi-starrer will be dubbed in Hindi: “We would certainly be open to exploring it”

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