Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama, as he offered prayers and sought blessings for his upcoming project.

Ranveer Singh seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Pralay production debut

The visit comes after what has been a remarkable year for Ranveer, with the Dhurandhar franchise enjoying a blockbuster run and further cementing his position as Indian cinema’s leading superstar. From the massive response to his performance as Hamza to the franchise’s theatrical success at the box office, the year has marked another significant milestone in his career.

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Now, Ranveer is looking ahead to an exciting new phase with Pralay. The actor has begun shooting for the film, in which he will not only headline the project but also take on the role of producer. With Pralay, Ranveer is set to make his production debut under his banner Maa Kasam Films, adding another dimension to his evolving career in the entertainment industry.

The Lalbaugcha Raja visit also comes at a particularly special time in Ranveer’s personal life. The actor and Deepika Padukone are also awaiting the arrival of their second child, making this phase one filled with both professional and personal milestones.

From delivering a major franchise success with Dhurandhar to beginning work on Pralay and taking his first step as a producer, Ranveer Singh is entering a new chapter in his career. As he takes on these new responsibilities, his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja marks a heartfelt moment of seeking blessings before the journey ahead.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh appreciates Karan D Kapadia of Hunkkaar — the reason runs deeper than you’d expect!

More Pages: Pralay Box Office Collection

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