Ranveer Singh’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, has approached the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) in connection with the ongoing dispute between the actor and the makers of Don 3. Bhavnani met representatives of the producers’ body on Tuesday and submitted documents presenting Ranveer’s side of the matter.

Ranveer Singh’s father approaches IMPPA over Rs 45 crores Don 3 damages claim: Report

According to an India Today report, IMPPA’s legal team will now examine the material submitted by Bhavnani before deciding on the next course of action. The association could also explore whether the dispute between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment can be resolved through the industry body.

The dispute centres on Excel Entertainment’s reported demand for around Rs 45 crores in damages following Ranveer’s exit from Don 3. The producers have alleged that his decision came shortly before the film was scheduled to begin shooting, resulting in losses related to pre-production and other arrangements.

IMPPA President Abhay Sinha had earlier indicated that Ranveer’s legal team was willing to participate in the proceedings. With submissions now made on behalf of both sides, the association is expected to review the details before determining how the matter will proceed.

What is the Don 3 dispute about?

Ranveer was announced as the new lead of Don 3 in August 2023, taking over the role previously played by Shah Rukh Khan in the first two films. However, reports later emerged that the actor had decided to withdraw from the project.

The dispute escalated after Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, reportedly sought compensation for the losses allegedly incurred following Ranveer’s exit. The matter was subsequently taken to industry bodies, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

FWICE had issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in May 2026. The directive later became part of the wider dispute, although the financial claim remains unresolved.

On the professional front, Ranveer has already begun shooting for Pralay, a zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and recently went on floors in Mumbai.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tannaz Irani reveals Ranveer Singh’s Simmba inspired her Goan cop act in Margao Files: “I wanted to be the naughty one, intense one, the one taking bribes…”

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.