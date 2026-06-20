The web series, Margao Files - The Unsolved Case, directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, was released on WAVES on June 12 and has caught attention due to its mystery element and massive star cast comprising Zeenat Aman, Pallavi Joshi, Kitu Gidwani, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shilpa Shinde, Perveen Dastur Irani, Tannaz Irani, Mahabanoo Mody Kotwal, Bharat Dabolkar, Liliput, Muni Jha, Ananya Dutta and many others. Set in Margao, Goa, the web series focuses on mysterious happenings and deaths in and around the affluent White family in the village. Every actor has done well in the show, but Tannaz Irani especially emerges as the surprise package. She plays a Goan constable named Philomeena and the manner in which she has got into the skin of her character has to be seen to be believed. She raises laughs and, at the same time, also touches hearts as her family life comes to the fore.

EXCLUSIVE: Tannaz Irani reveals Ranveer Singh’s Simmba inspired her Goan cop act in Margao Files: “I wanted to be the naughty one, intense one, the one taking bribes…”

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the talented Tannaz Irani opened up about her role in the show and a lot more.

You have a huge body of work, but what you have done in Margao Files - The Unsolved Case is unexpected. We have never seen you in such an avatar. How has the response been?

(Smiles) Yes. It has been a fabulous role. I got the same response from everyone. They can’t believe it’s me. Secondly, they can’t believe that someone would cast me in a role of this kind, from a genre that is incredibly different from anything I have ever done. Even I was surprised when I was offered this part. I asked Kapil sir, ‘Are you sure?’. After all, you know your capabilities as an actor, but you’re so used to getting typecast that sometimes, you’re not sure when such a role lands in your kitty (laughs).

How was the experience of shooting the show?

I went there for only about two days’ work. But from the very first shot, Kapil sir realized that there was something special about the way my role was shaping up. Soon, more scenes featuring me were written and I became an important part of the show. Seeing myself on the posters of the show was a pleasant surprise. It just proves that people do recognize your talent. So, the first thing you should do is accept the role and then see where you can take it.

How many days did you end up shooting the show for?

I don’t remember, as we shot the show way back in 2022. But I do remember I was there for many days. I used to frequently travel to the location whenever I was called. I ended up becoming a part of many scenes at different stages in the story.

You also aced the Goan Marathi accent perfectly…

A lot of people may not know this, but I do speak Marathi very well. I studied it as I always had people around me, including my house help, communicate in Marathi from a young age. Also, you also pick it up from certain movies. There was a lot of understated aggression which I showed throughout. Plus, I added a little bit of humour. Like in Rohit Shetty movies, you see cop characters, especially the constables, always having a little bit of humour! They are the ones with the soul and who can read between the lines. So, I wanted to keep all of that in that role. I wanted to be the naughty one, the intense one, the one taking bribes, etc. Also, she’s somebody elusive and illusory about her marriage.

You feel bad about Philomeena as she’s a victim of domestic violence. However, her husband was never shown. Was there any scene shot with you and Philomeena’s hubby?

No. It was only implied in the conversation.

This is a one-of-a-kind-role and you knew that it has turned out to be special. Meanwhile, the show took almost 3-4 years to come out. Was the wait frustrating?

Yes, I was very frustrated. In between, I even gave up. Then I made peace and felt, ‘Whenever it comes, it’ll be the right time’.

I believe some abuses were cut…

A lot of my abuses were cut, which was the essence of the role. I wish they had retained the bad words. I had done it very subtly. I had not gone over-the-top because I knew the boundaries that I was not going to cross. And Ranveer Singh’s character in Simmba (2018) was there in my mind. That character is funny, cocky and he knows that he’s playing the lead. Hence, he knows he can’t cross a certain line. That was my inspiration.

What was the reaction of your husband, Bakhtiyaar Irani?

He felt it was a refreshing change. He said, ‘This is very different and I hope people appreciate you and accept you in this role, as you’re so used to being typecast.’

Is being typecast the reason why you’ve been so selective in your career?

Now, there’s a change. I am getting better roles. Things are really looking up and I am not afraid of that aspect anymore. The new age directors think differently.

Also Read: “Ranveer Singh’s father was unhappy with FWICE’s handling of Don 3 dispute,” says CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon

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