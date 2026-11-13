Actor-producer Rana Daggubati unveiled the first asset of Scary Picture, an upcoming horror film featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. On Friday, November 13, Rana shared the first glimpse of the project on Instagram. The reveal coincided with Friday the 13th, a date often associated with horror, mystery and superstition, adding to the theme of the announcement.

Rana Daggubati unveils first asset of Scary Picture starring Kangana Ranaut

The film is produced by veteran producer Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions, which has been associated with mainstream Telugu cinema and family entertainers for several decades. With Scary Picture, the production house ventures into the horror genre, marking a shift towards a different kind of storytelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Productions (@sureshproductions)

Speaking about the film and his plans for the genre, Rana Daggubati said, “What we want, starting with Scary Picture, is to create a consistent stream of production support and release opportunities for filmmakers who love this genre. India is diverse in every genre, and horror is no different. Every region has its own fears, its own stories and its own ways of telling them. We’re open to every subgenre: psychological, creature, horror-comedy, social horror, or whatever new narratives filmmakers bring to us.”

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu, Scary Picture marks his directorial debut in Hindi cinema. Ravi Babu has previously explored the horror genre through Telugu films such as Anasuya and Avunu. The upcoming film brings him together with Kangana Ranaut for a narrative that aims to explore a different space within the genre.

Apart from the film itself, the project also reflects Rana Daggubati's plans to develop a dedicated platform for horror filmmaking in India. Through Suresh Productions and Spirit Media, he aims to provide filmmakers working in the genre with regular production support and opportunities to bring their projects to theatres.

With Suresh Babu backing the project and Kangana Ranaut leading the cast, Scary Picture marks a new venture for the production banner as it explores horror storytelling.

Also Read : Subhash Ghai brings Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Rana Daggubati and Imtiaz Ali together for Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026

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