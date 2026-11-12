The actress discusses the audience response to her portrayal of in these projects, while looking ahead to upcoming projects with Jimmy Shergill and Neeraj Kabi.

EXCLUSIVE: Divya Dutta reflects on a memorable 2026 as Chiraiya, Gajab Raat and Last Man In Tower bring her diverse roles: “I have finally got my dues!”

For Divya Dutta, 2026 has been a year of exploring different characters and narratives across the OTT space. From her portrayal of Kamlesh in Chiraiya to her contrasting roles in Gajab Raat and Last Man In Tower, the actress has been part of projects that have allowed her to experiment with different shades of performance. Reflecting on the response to her recent work, Divya spoke about the audience appreciation and the experience of taking on characters with distinct personalities and emotional journeys.

EXCLUSIVE: Divya Dutta reflects on a memorable 2026 as Chiraiya, Gajab Raat and Last Man In Tower bring her diverse roles: “I have finally got my dues!”

One of the projects that made a considerable impact this year was Chiraiya, in which Divya played Kamlesh. The series received an encouraging response from viewers, with the actress recalling how audiences continued to approach her and share their personal reactions to the character. For Divya, the response was particularly meaningful because of the connection viewers established with Kamlesh and her journey.

Speaking about the year and the response to her projects, Divya said, "This has been a lovely year indeed. Chiraiya got a lot of love and became the most watched show with my character Kamlesh becoming a phenomenal character. The reverence and the love that came along with it was overwhelming. In Gajab Raat, I played a negative role. To have such two diverse roles was an amazing experience. Finally, Last Man In Tower has a beautiful and relevant subject. In other words, all my three roles had a lot of layers. I see these happy faces around me who feel that I have finally got my dues!"

Following Chiraiya, Divya was seen in Gajab Raat and Last Man In Tower, both of which brought different acting challenges. In Gajab Raat, she explored a negative character, while Last Man In Tower presented a relationship shaped by love and ideological differences. The latter also saw her share screen space with Manoj Bajpayee, with whom she has collaborated on multiple projects. Their association extends to Sudhir Mishra's Gandhi And My Mother, further adding to their creative collaborations.

The actress's recent work also reflects her continued association with stories across different formats. Having been part of films such as Veer Zaara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Divya has worked across varied genres and character profiles over the years. Her recent OTT projects have brought her performances to audiences in a different storytelling format, with Chiraiya in particular prompting conversations around her character.

Another memorable moment during the year was her reunion with veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. The two had previously worked together in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi 6, making their latest interaction a familiar association for the actress.

Meanwhile, Divya has several projects lined up. She will next be seen in Tum Rahe Na Tum alongside Jimmy Shergill and Echoes of Valour with Neeraj Kabi. The actress is also set to feature in another OTT series, details of which are yet to be announced.

With a mix of different characters and upcoming projects, Divya Dutta continues to explore varied narratives. Reflecting on the audience response to her work in 2026, her comments underline the significance of playing roles that offer her different creative experiences and connect with viewers.

Also Read: Divya Dutta calls 2026 a ‘knockout year’; says, “It’s rare to get praise and success together”

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