Harshvardhan Rane will portray Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak in the action thriller, which also features Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is returning to the Mumbai underworld with Police Company, an upcoming crime saga that will explore the city’s turbulent gang wars from the perspective of law enforcement. T-Series, in association with RGV Company Production, has officially announced the theatrical release date of the action thriller. Starring Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas nationwide on June 4, 2027.

Police Company release date: Ram Gopal Varma’s crime saga starring Harshvardhan Rane to hit theatres on June 4, 2027

Known for exploring the underbelly of Mumbai through films like Satya and Company, Ram Gopal Varma is revisiting familiar territory with a narrative that shifts the focus from gangsters to the police officers who confronted them. In Police Company, Harshvardhan Rane will portray Daya Nayak, the Mumbai police encounter specialist whose operations became a significant part of the city’s underworld history.

Inspired by true events and real-life police officers who operated during the late 1990s and early 2000s, the film will delve into the functioning of Mumbai’s encounter squad during a particularly volatile period. The narrative is expected to explore the circumstances, aggressive policing tactics and high-stakes operations that shaped the battle against organised crime in the financial capital.

The film will revisit an era when gang-related violence and the underworld’s influence formed a significant part of Mumbai’s crime landscape. According to the film’s announcement, the story will trace the operations through which the encounter squad neutralised around 300 gangsters, eventually dismantling the underworld’s terror network in the city. By placing law enforcement at the centre of the narrative, Police Company aims to offer a different perspective on a chapter that has frequently inspired crime dramas in Hindi cinema.

Alongside Harshvardhan Rane, Police Company features Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. The ensemble brings together several established performers, including actors who have previously been associated with Ram Gopal Varma’s distinctive brand of crime cinema.

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The casting also marks a creative reunion for several veteran actors whose work has contributed to Varma’s crime-film legacy over the decades. Their presence adds to the film’s focus on an intense, character-driven narrative set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld and the police operations mounted against it.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Police Company is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. The film is being made under the banners of T-Series Films and RGV Company Production.

With its real-life inspiration, portrayal of a defining period in Mumbai’s underworld history and Harshvardhan Rane stepping into the role of Daya Nayak, Police Company marks Varma’s return to a genre closely associated with his filmography. The crime drama is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on June 4, 2027.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane on working with Ram Gopal Varma: “If you love geniuses, you won’t consider Sir a taskmaster”

More Pages: Police Company Box Office Collection

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