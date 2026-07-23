Last week, we reported that the much-awaited Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, would not release on its scheduled date of August 28. The period musical drama is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, which had another film lined up for release in August – Prahaar, starring Rajkummar Rao. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the hard-hitting film, too, will not arrive in cinemas on its originally scheduled date.

SCOOP: After Eetha, Maddock Films’ Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar also gets postponed

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Prahaar was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 7. However, the makers have now decided to postpone its release. After discussions with the stakeholders, they felt that it would not be advisable to release the film during that period. Had it arrived on the scheduled date, it would have released a week after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in cinemas on July 30, and a week before Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2, both of which release on August 14. All three films appear promising. Meanwhile, Prahaar is a special film that requires a healthy window, as it has the potential to draw audiences in large numbers.”

The trade source further said, “The trade has already been buzzing with reports that Prahaar has been postponed. This is because producer Dinesh Vijan is known to go all out while promoting his films, and that too well in advance. With just two weeks left for its scheduled release and no sign of any promotional activity, it had become evident that the film would not arrive in cinemas on August 7.”

It now remains to be seen when Prahaar will be released. The film is based on the life of prominent special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. The teaser was attached with Cocktail 2 and it got a roaring response. It made it clear that although Ujjwal Nikam has fought several high-profile cases in his illustrious career, the film primarily focuses on one of the most discussed cases of his life – the trial of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Also Read: Prahaar teaser out with Cocktail 2; Rajkummar Rao’s intense avatar as Ujjwal Nikam leaves a strong impact; 26/11 Kasab trial, hard hitting dialogues takes centre stage

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