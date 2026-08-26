Actor Rajkummar Rao has joined Traya, India's science-backed hair health brand, as its face for a new digital campaign marking Hair Loss Awareness Month. The campaign urges people to recognise the early signs of hair loss through a simple at-home hair pull test that takes under a minute and to act before hair loss becomes severe.

Rajkummar Rao teams up with Traya to raise awareness about early hair loss signs

Hair loss is one of the most common health concerns in India, yet most people can't tell the difference between normal daily shedding and active hair loss before it's too late. The campaign's core message is a simple one: losing a few strands every day is a natural part of the hair growth cycle, but persistent, excessive shedding may signal active hair loss that needs timely attention.

In the campaign video, Rajkummar Rao demonstrates the hair pull test, a screening check anyone can do at home. The method: gently pull a section of roughly 40–50 strands. If fewer than five come away, it's generally within the normal range of shedding. If six or more come away consistently, it may point to active hair loss and warrants a closer look to identify the underlying cause.

Speaking about the campaign, Rajkummar Rao said: "Hair loss affects millions of us, but most people don't know when it's time to take it seriously. What I liked about this test is how simple it is; anyone can do it at home in a minute. Awareness is the first step, and if catching the signs early helps even a few people get the right guidance sooner, that's a real difference."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Traya | Customised Hair Loss Solutions (@traya.health)

Commenting on the initiative, Saloni Anand, Co-founder of Traya, said: "People tend to swing between two extremes: ignoring hair loss until it's severe or panicking at the first few strands. This campaign is about the middle ground: knowing the difference between normal shedding and active hair loss. The hair pull test is an easy first check, but it's only a signal. The real answer lies in identifying the root cause through proper evaluation, not chasing quick fixes."

Hair loss is rarely down to a single factor. It can stem from genetics, hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, dandruff, stress, lifestyle habits or underlying health conditions, which is why identifying the root cause early allows for more effective, personalised treatment.

As part of its Hair Loss Awareness Month efforts, Traya is encouraging anyone who notices signs of active hair loss to take its doctor-backed Hair Test. Based on the results, Traya's team of 200+ doctors recommends a personalised, doctor-recommended hair kit. A qualified doctor signs every prescription in a Traya plan.

The awareness video featuring Rajkummar Rao is now live across Traya's social media platforms, inviting people across the country to take a minute to understand their hair health and seek timely intervention if needed.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam to release on October 16

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