RBI Officer Megha Vyas aka Raashii Khanna is back on duty - and on sets! The actress has kickstarted shooting for one of the most anticipated series and took to her social media handle to announce the same with a bunch of adorable clicks from the shoot.

Raashii Khanna drops BTS clicks from Farzi 2 sets as she reprises Megha Vyas

The actress relishes a crunchy hot mocha grande before facing the camera, and her fans and admirers of the series are eager to see her bringing a sharper edge to the plot while reprising her role as Megha Vyas alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

A few days ago, Raashii also opened up about her upcoming projects and had confirmed that she has kickstarted shooting for Farzi 2. Her latest update now comes as the second season of Farzi proceeds with its production. Produced and directed by Raj & DK, Farzi 2 is a black comedy crime thriller where a disillusioned artist turns to counterfeiting money as he attempts to find a way out of his financial struggles.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna reveals why she said yes to Rajinikanth starrer Dharman; says, “It had so much heart”

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