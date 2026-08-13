Kangana Ranaut defends calling Naseeruddin Shah ‘lomdi’; says, “Whenever you look at his films, interviews or statements, it is always about Pakistan”

Kangana Ranaut has come out in defence of her controversial “lomdi” remark aimed at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, explaining the context behind her comments while speaking about protests and what she describes as the film industry’s selective approach to political and social issues. The actor-turned-politician had previously criticised Naseeruddin Shah while defending the government amid the NEET-related protests.

Kangana Ranaut defends calling Naseeruddin Shah ‘lomdi’; says, “Whenever you look at his films, interviews or statements, it is always about Pakistan”

Reiterating her position, Kangana reportedly told ANI, “I said this about Naseeruddin Shah because he had made such a distasteful video in which he was making threats of this kind. And whenever you look at his films, interviews or statements, it is always about Pakistan. Yeh Pakistan ki prem katha kab khatam hogi? Jab dekho Pakistan ke prem mein yeh mare rahte hain. Ab Partition ko bhi itne saal ho gaye hain toh yeh love story khatam kyun nahi ho rahi hai (When will this love story with Pakistan end? They are always lost in love for Pakistan. It has been so many years since the Partition, when will they end this love story?)

The actress turned politician also recalled the protests she experienced personally and claimed that demonstrators had gathered outside her residence. Describing the situation, she said, “People even climbed up to the gate of my house; there were at least two and a half thousand people outside, and such a massive police force had to be deployed that we couldn't sleep at night.” She added, “So when a situation like this was unfolding at Jantar Mantar, they were all shedding crocodile tears.”

Kangana further questioned Bollywood’s response to protests involving young people, drawing a comparison with the ongoing situation in Jharkhand. Taking aim at what she considers selective solidarity within the industry, she went on to say, “But now that children in Jharkhand are facing this kind of oppression, aren’t they Gen Z too? Is someone only considered Gen Z if they act against the country or abuse the Prime Minister? They themselves have been made to appear anti-youth. This hypocrisy in the film industry will not work. The crocodile tears that people from the film industry were shedding for Jantar Mantar, they should shed the same tears for the children in Jharkhand as well.”

Speaking about her earlier remark directed towards Naseeruddin Shah, Kangana had said, “Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/uske liye ladti hoon, Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain. (The truth is, everyone is someone's dog; but I take pride in the fact that I guard--and fight for--the household (country) whose bread I eat. Nasir Saab, on the other hand, eats this country's bread but fights for the neighboring country).”

She then addressed her use of the term “lomdi”, making it clear that she stood by the remark. Kangana said, “PS In today's time it's a compliment for humans to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness are so rare. I'd rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin.”

Kangana’s latest comments come as she continues to voice her opinions on political and social issues, while her remarks about Naseeruddin Shah remain part of the larger conversation around differing viewpoints within the Indian film industry.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Naseeruddin Shah “lomdi” after Piyush Mishra questions his ‘dog’ remark: “Loyalty and cuteness is so rare”

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