Optimystix Entertainment India Limited has announced Game Changers, a new original business reality format that will be hosted by actor and filmmaker R. Madhavan. The show will be produced in Dubai for the Middle East market, with plans to explore its expansion to other territories.

R. Madhavan set to host Game Changers featuring startup founders and global investors; details inside!

Game Changers will bring together startup founders from different parts of the world, giving them an opportunity to pitch their businesses before an international panel of investors. The investor panel will feature representatives from Dubai, London, Russia and the United States.

Production on the show is scheduled to begin shortly. The format will focus on entrepreneurship, business decisions and the personal journeys behind companies as founders attempt to secure investment and scale their ventures.

Vipul D Shah, Founder and Chairman of Optimystix, said the company sees the project as more than a standalone television show. “Game Changers is being developed as a future-facing global entertainment franchise for Optimystix. It is more than a new show. It is an owned IP with the potential to travel across markets, attract marquee brand partnerships and create multiple monetisation streams over time,” he said.

He added, “We are combining our proven expertise in creating mass-audience entertainment with a format that speaks directly to the global energy around entrepreneurship, innovation and investment.”

According to Rajesh Bahl, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Optimystix, the format will also explore the people and decisions behind the businesses being presented. “The format goes beyond a conventional pitch show. It spotlights the ambition, resilience, strategy and personal conviction behind promising businesses while giving audiences an inside view of what it takes to build, fund and scale a company in today’s competitive global economy,” he said.

Dubai has been chosen as the production base for the first edition. The city’s position as an international business hub is expected to provide the show with access to founders, investors and businesses from different markets. The UAE edition could also pave the way for regional versions and adaptations of the format in the future.

With R. Madhavan as host, the show will combine the business-focused format with a mainstream entertainment element. His role is expected to involve engaging with the participating founders and taking audiences through their journeys as they pitch their ventures to the investor panel.

For Optimystix, Game Changers marks a move towards developing and owning original formats alongside its existing work across television, films, OTT and digital content. The company has produced more than 160 television shows over the past two decades, including Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol, Baalveer, Rising Star and Laughter Chefs. Its film credits include OMG 2, Khel Khel Mein and The Diplomat.

With Game Changers, the production house is looking to build an original format around the growing interest in startups, entrepreneurship and investment, while using Dubai as the starting point for its international ambitions.

Also Read: R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran join Akshay Kumar-Sajid Khan’s next comedy

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