After confirming that he is no longer associated with Hera Pheri 3, filmmaker Priyadarshan has now shared fresh details about his decision to walk away from the much-awaited comedy franchise. The director has alleged that repeated insults from producer Firoz Nadiadwala, along with a long-running copyright dispute surrounding the franchise, convinced him that the film may never be made.

Priyadarshan says “Hera Pheri 3 will be dead” days after exiting Akshay Kumar-starrer; alleges repeated insults by Firoz Nadiadwala

The development comes shortly after Nadiadwala revealed that Priyadarshan was no longer directing Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker later confirmed the news, telling Hindustan Times, "To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant."

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan elaborated on what led to his exit and spoke candidly about his differences with the producer.

Recalling his conversations with Akshay Kumar, the director said, "Firoz told Akshay, 'You have the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That's my only request.' He has insulted me so many times. He told me that my cut of Hera Pheri [2000] looked like a poor man's version, that he had to edit my five-hour movie. I initially agreed to do the third part with Akshay because I thought I could make one of this country's biggest franchises. If I had directed it, I could've made it bigger than Dhurandhar. Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh requested me to make Hera Pheri 3. When I narrated the story to them, they were all excited."

According to Priyadarshan, the problems surrounding the project began much earlier. He revealed that in 2025, he received a call from Seven Arts Films' GP Vijayakumar, warning him about possible legal complications if the film moved ahead.

"When Hera Pheri 3 was announced, I got a call from Seven Arts Films' GP Vijayakumar that if we ever do the film, it will be a violation. I didn't know what to do. This is why I said that Hera Pheri 3 may never see the screens with the same characters. You will never see them again as it has too many legal issues. According to me, Hera Pheri [2000] was born, Hera Pheri 2 [2006] became sick, and Hera Pheri 3 will be dead," the filmmaker said.

Meanwhile, despite his exit from Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan's professional association with Akshay Kumar remains strong. Days after confirming his departure from the franchise, the filmmaker also confirmed his ninth collaboration with the actor.

Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that the duo had reunited for another project. In April this year, a source told the publication, "Priyadarshan is putting together an exciting film and has signed Akshay Kumar for it. It'll be a typical Priyan entertainer that'll appeal to the youth and families alike." The source further revealed that the untitled comic entertainer will be produced by Tips Films, marking the banner's first collaboration with Priyadarshan and the second film together for Akshay Kumar and Tips after Entertainment (2014).

The confirmation also came ahead of the release of their eighth collaboration, Haiwaan, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

Also Read: Priyadarshan confirms ninth film with Akshay Kumar after Hera Pheri 3 exit

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.