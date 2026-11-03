Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is creating history even before its theatrical release! The much-awaited mythological spectacle, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has crossed Rs. 25 crore in advance ticket sales, defying the long-held belief that the pre-Diwali period is unfavourable for big-ticket releases. With two more days remaining before its November 5 release, the film is now poised to achieve an unprecedented milestone.

BREAKING: Ramayana BREAKS pre-Diwali jinx! Rs. 25 cr+ in advance ticket sales; Kamal Gianchandani predicts HISTORIC record in PVR INOX’s 30+ year history

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning and Strategy, PVR INOX Limited, took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the extraordinary response. He tweeted, "With Rs. 25 crore+ in advance ticket sales and two more days to go, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has shattered the long-believed pre-Diwali jinx at the Indian box office!"

With Rs. 25 crore+ in advance ticket sales and two more days to go, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has shattered the long-believed pre-Diwali jinx at the Indian box office! It is now on course to record the BIGGEST pre-Diwali advance bookings in PVRINOX’s 30+ year long history! A phenomenal milestone and a hugely encouraging moment for the entire Indian cinema industry 🎬 @malhotra_namit @WorldOfRamayana @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) November 3, 2026

He further made a significant prediction, stating, "It is now on course to record the BIGGEST pre-Diwali advance bookings in PVRINOX’s 30+ year long history!"

Calling it a landmark moment, Kamal added, "A phenomenal milestone and a hugely encouraging moment for the entire Indian cinema industry."

The significance of this development cannot be understated. Traditionally, the days immediately preceding Diwali have been considered challenging for theatrical business, with audiences occupied by festive preparations, shopping and family commitments. Consequently, filmmakers have generally preferred releasing their biggest films on Diwali or immediately afterwards.

However, Ramayana appears to be challenging this conventional box office wisdom. The phenomenal advance booking response suggests that a film with extraordinary audience anticipation can overcome even a traditionally unfavourable release window.

All eyes are now on November 5, when Ramayana arrives in cinemas. If the advance booking momentum translates into massive footfalls, the film could rewrite several box office records and potentially change how the industry views the pre-Diwali period.

Advance data

Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama reported that as of Monday, November 2, at 10 PM, Ramayana sold tickets worth Rs. 30 crore all across the country, and the final pre-sales could go as high as Rs. 60 crore from hereon. The three national chains have sold more than 1.50 lakh tickets and counting.

Also Read: Ramayana: Bombay High Court grants anti-piracy protection to Ranbir Kapoor starrer ahead of November 5 release

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