Arshad Warsi to return to Jolly LLB franchise for fourth part, film to wrap by January 2027: Report

The Jolly LLB franchise is set to return with a fourth instalment, with Arshad Warsi reprising his role as lawyer Jagdish Tyagi, popularly known as Jolly. According to a report by Variety India, the upcoming film is in production and is expected to wrap shooting by January 2027. The makers are yet to finalise a title for the film.

Arshad Warsi to return to Jolly LLB franchise for fourth part, film to wrap by January 2027: Report

The fourth instalment will be directed by Umesh Shukla and will reportedly serve as a prequel rather than continue the story from the previous films. A source told Variety India, “The project is currently in the last leg of pre-production. And it’s not taking the film forward. It’s a prequel.”

The development marks a return to Warsi as the franchise’s central lawyer after Akshay Kumar played the lead in the second and third instalments. The film is expected to release in 2027, although an official release date has not been announced.

Jolly LLB 4 to revisit Arshad Warsi’s character

Warsi first played Jolly in the 2013 courtroom comedy Jolly LLB, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film combined legal proceedings with humour and social commentary, following a small-time lawyer who takes on a high-profile case.

Akshay Kumar subsequently stepped into the franchise with Jolly LLB 2 and returned for Jolly LLB 3. The third film, also directed by Kapoor, brought the two lawyers named Jolly together for a courtroom face-off, with Warsi playing Jagdish Tyagi and Kumar portraying Jagdishwar Mishra.

With the fourth film reportedly going back in time, the story could explore an earlier chapter in Warsi’s character’s journey. However, details about the plot and the rest of the cast have not yet been officially announced.

Will familiar faces return?

Saurabh Shukla, whose portrayal of Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi has been a recurring part of the franchise, remains among the familiar faces audiences may hope to see again. The first film also featured Amrita Rao, Boman Irani, Mohan Kapoor and Sanjay Mishra.

Whether any of these actors, apart from Warsi, will return for the prequel remains unclear. The makers are yet to announce further casting details.

Also Read: Harman Baweja celebrates one year of Bhagwat; says Arshad Warsi and Jeetu brought “distinct identities” to the film

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