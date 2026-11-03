The actor-dancer’s legal team clarifies that she is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence, and has been called to assist the court in the ongoing proceedings

Nora Fatehi’s name has come up in the ongoing Rs. 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. However, her legal team has issued a clarification following proceedings at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, emphasising that the actor-dancer has been summoned strictly as a prosecution witness and is not an accused in the case.

Nora Fatehi summoned as witness in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs. 200 crore extortion case; court grants exemption, sets November 6 hearing

According to a statement released by her legal representatives, the matter concerning Chandrashekhar was listed before the court, where Fatehi had been summoned to appear as a witness. Her advocates appeared on her behalf and informed the court that she had received the summons at short notice and could not attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was subsequently filed.

“The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at a very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments. An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance. It is clarified that Nora Fatehi is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in these proceedings. She has been summoned solely as a witness to assist the Court,” the statement read.

Special Judge Gagandeep Singh granted Fatehi exemption from appearing on the day and directed her to be present in court on November 6, 2026, to record her deposition.

Meanwhile coming to the case, it is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Chandrashekhar is accused of allegedly extorting around Rs. 200 crores from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, while he was lodged in Delhi’s Rohini Jail. He allegedly impersonated government officials to carry out the extortion.

During the investigation, Fatehi’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, and she was subsequently named as prosecution witness LW-3 in the third supplementary chargesheet. She has maintained that she had no personal association with Chandrashekhar. Her account of their brief interaction was that it took place through his wife, Leena Maria Paulose, in connection with a professional charity event in Chennai in December 2020.

With fresh summons issued, Fatehi is now expected to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court on November 6 to assist the proceedings as a witness.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi shares off-dance-floor moments with Masaka Kids from sets of Jailer 2 song ‘Bindaas’: “I still can’t get over them”

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