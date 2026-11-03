With Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on November 5, the Bombay High Court has granted the film comprehensive legal protection against piracy and unauthorised digital distribution. The order, passed in a commercial suit filed by Godpower Media Private Limited, aims to prevent illegal recording, hosting and circulation of the film and its copyrighted material.

Ramayana: Bombay High Court grants anti-piracy protection to Ranbir Kapoor starrer ahead of November 5 release

Godpower Media, which holds the domestic and territorial intellectual property and exploitation rights for the film, approached the court seeking protection for several aspects of the project, including its script, character designs, footage, musical compositions, lyrics and audio recordings. The company reportedly expressed concerns over potential copyright violations, pointing out that unauthorised trailer footage had previously surfaced online despite non-disclosure agreements being in place for exclusive preview screenings.

Taking note of the concerns, Justice Madhav Jamdar observed that the plaintiff had a "real and well-founded apprehension" that the film could be subjected to illegal recording, streaming and piracy. The court also considered the substantial financial investment involved in the project. According to the details presented, Ramayana: Part 1 has an estimated budget of Rs. 2,000 crore, while the two-part saga is said to involve a combined investment of Rs. 4,000 crore.

The court consequently passed a dynamic ad-interim injunction restraining unidentified entities, referred to as "John Doe" defendants, along with pirate websites and digital intermediaries, from recording, hosting or communicating the film to the public without authorisation.

The dynamic nature of the injunction allows the makers to notify internet service providers and digital platforms, including Google LLC, about infringing URLs and mirror websites that may emerge. The order enables swift takedown of such links and blocking of domains found to be facilitating unauthorised access to the film. Legal representatives for Google and other major platforms reportedly recorded "no objection" to the directive and indicated that they would comply upon receiving the necessary notifications. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on December 16.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The first instalment of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026, across multiple Indian and international languages.

Also Read: Ramayana’s November 5 release is a GUTSY move, says trade: “If it manages to sell 6 lakh tickets before release at highest possible ATP, you are easily looking at a Rs. 100 cr plus day 1”

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