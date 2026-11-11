The actor, who had earlier predicted an Oscar win for the film, has now criticised and questioned its representation of Indian cultural heritage.

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj has expressed disappointment with Ramayana Part 1 – The Rise of the Legend following its release, withdrawing his earlier appreciation of the film and raising concerns about its interpretation of the Hindu epic. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a strongly worded note questioning the film’s portrayal of its central characters, particularly its depiction of Ravana played by Yash, and argued that visual spectacle cannot replace the philosophical and spiritual essence of the Ramayana.

Nitish Bharadwaj withdraws praise for Ramayana Part 1; says he is “deeply upset and disappointed” with Ranbir Kapoor starrer

In his post, Nitish emphasised that the Ramayana is deeply embedded in India's civilizational and spiritual consciousness and that its characters cannot be redefined casually. Expressing his reservations about the film's interpretation, he wrote, “By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of avataar.”

The actor further explained that the purpose of Lord Ram's incarnation was to uphold Dharma, tradition and Maryada. He maintained that the film's representation of the epic should remain mindful of the values and philosophical significance associated with its characters.

One of the most significant aspects of his latest post was his decision to withdraw his earlier appreciation of the project. Expressing his disappointment in no uncertain terms, Nitish wrote, “I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it.” He also criticised the film's reliance on visual effects, adding, “A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya.”

Nitish also questioned whether the film deserved to represent Indian cinema on the international stage, stating that, in his opinion, its narrative misrepresents India's history, heritage and core spiritual values. He concluded by emphasising the need for responsible representation of the country's cultural legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishbharadwaj.krishna)



Interestingly, the actor's latest comments mark a significant departure from his earlier reaction to Ramayana. Following the release of the film's trailer a few months ago, Nitish had taken to social media to praise the scale of the project and its technical ambition. He had even predicted, “100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film,” while congratulating producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari.

In the same post, he had praised the production design and cinematography, acknowledged Hans Zimmer's collaboration with Indian cinema and welcomed Yash to global cinema. He had also expressed confidence in Ranbir Kapoor's acting abilities while urging the actor to take responsibility for representing India's heritage and cultural values through his choice of roles. At the time, Nitish had expressed his desire to watch the film multiple times.

However, having now watched the film, the actor has made it clear that his initial enthusiasm has given way to disappointment over its creative interpretation of the epic.

Ramayana Part 1 – The Rise of the Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others. The ambitious adaptation hit cinemas on November 5 in multiple languages. Nitish Bharadwaj's latest reaction has now added another perspective to the discussion surrounding the film's interpretation of one of India's most revered epics.

Also Read: Ramayana Day 7 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor–Yash starrer REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN! Rs. 33.05 cr. pre-sales, 22,849 shows and nearly 10 lakh tickets sold

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