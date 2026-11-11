Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Indore has come under renewed security concerns after another bomb threat was reported ahead of his November 15 performance. The latest threat was reportedly sent to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, with the email warning of a possible attack on the Gwalior bench of the court. According to a report by Times Now, police have strengthened security at the premises and launched an investigation to identify the sender.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert receives fresh bomb threat, Gwalior High Court also targeted

The latest development comes amid a series of threats linked to Diljit’s scheduled concert in Indore. Earlier, three private schools and the Indore mayor’s office had also received threat emails warning of possible bomb blasts in connection with the singer’s event. Despite the repeated threats, Diljit has maintained that his concert will take place as planned.

Madhya Pradesh High court receives bomb threat ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's concert

The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court received a bomb threat email on Tuesday. According to City Superintendent of Police Robin Jain, the message was sent through the High Court's official website and reportedly mentioned Diljit’s November 15 concert in Indore.

The email threatened to blow up the Gwalior High Court building and also referred to certain organisations. Following the alert, police officials increased security arrangements around the court premises and began efforts to trace the source of the message.

“Police are on alert and security at the High Court premises has been strengthened. Police in Indore and Bhopal are also assisting us," Robin Jain told reporters.

Police teams have been formed to investigate the email and identify the person responsible. Authorities are also coordinating with officials in Indore and Bhopal as part of the ongoing investigation.

Three Schools and Indore Mayor’s office also receive threat emails

The latest threat follows similar emails received by three private schools and the Indore mayor’s office. The messages reportedly warned of bomb blasts linked to Diljit’s concert and cautioned against students attending the event.

Following the alerts, security checks were conducted at the schools. However, no explosives were discovered on the premises. The repeated threats have prompted authorities to increase security measures across the city ahead of the November 15 concert.

Diljit Dosanjh confirms his Indore concert will go ahead

Amid the growing security concerns, Diljit has reassured his fans that he will perform in Indore as scheduled. During a recent Instagram Live session, the singer dismissed speculation about the cancellation of his concert and asked fans to trust his assurance.

He also spoke about his plans to try Indore's popular poha before taking the stage. “15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar phir chak de phatte. Koi joh marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho (We are coming to Indore on the 15th, 101 per cent! We will first enjoy some poha and then bring that energy to the stage and rock the show. No matter what anyone says, I will definitely meet you all on November 15. Just trust me)," he said.

Addressing the bomb threat reports in Punjabi, Diljit further indicated that the situation would be handled and reiterated that he had no plans to cancel his appearance.

“Anyone can say anything, but I will meet you in Indore on November 15. I have heard on the news that there will be some threat. But we know how to handle this. Do they know who we are?"

Meanwhile, the singer will have to exclude four of his popular tracks from the Indore concert. These include Patiala Peg, which has been barred by the district child protection authorities along with three other songs over concerns that their lyrics promote alcohol, drug use and violence.

Also Read : Diljit Dosanjh says he does not feel “worthy” of singing Hanuman Chalisa for Ramayana: Part 1; seeks forgiveness for any mistakes

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