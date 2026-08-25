Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir, who went viral during Mumbai student protest, competes with Love Gill for entry

Rhiya Ahir is set to face a public vote for a potential entry into Bigg Boss 20. The development comes ahead of the show's premiere, with Rhiya competing against actress Love Gill in the pre-premiere “Fans Ka Faisla” segment. The latest development has also brought renewed attention to Rhiya's public profile, particularly her viral appearance during a student protest in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir, who went viral during Mumbai student protest, competes with Love Gill for entry

Rhiya Ahir vs Love Gill for Bigg Boss 20 entry

Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill are reportedly the two names competing for a spot in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The final decision will be made through a public vote, allowing viewers to choose which contestant they want to see enter the reality show.

Love Gill has worked across Punjabi music videos, films and television projects. Rhiya, meanwhile, became widely known after an image from a student protest in Mumbai went viral on social media.

The voting format is similar to the “Fans Ka Faisla” segment introduced during Bigg Boss 19.

What happened during the Bigg Boss 19 vote?

During the previous season, YouTuber Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha competed for the final spot through a live audience poll on JioCinema.

Mridul won the public vote and entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as the 15th contestant during the grand premiere. Shehbaz later joined the show as a wildcard contestant on Day 14.

Mridul was subsequently eliminated during a mid-week eviction based on a live audience voting segment inside the house.

Why did Rhiya Ahir go viral?

Rhiya came into the spotlight following a student protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park in Dadar on July 22. A photograph from the rain-soaked protest showed her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained young protesters.

Dressed in a grey hoodie, Rhiya was seen standing directly in front of the vehicle, with the image subsequently gaining significant attention online.

Her potential Bigg Boss 20 entry now comes after that moment of viral attention, leading to questions about whether her public profile from the protest will influence viewers' perception of her participation in the reality show.

Also Read: Lalit Modi DENIES Bigg Boss 20 participation, calls reports “fake news” and issues legal notice

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