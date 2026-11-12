Harshvardhan Rane has reportedly purchased a luxury home worth Rs 15-16 crores at Amalfi by Lotus Builders. The reported acquisition comes at a time when the actor has been receiving renewed attention following the box office success of the re-release of his 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam. The actor is also preparing for his upcoming projects, keeping him in the news both professionally and personally.

Harshvardhan Rane buys luxury home worth Rs 15-16 crores in Mumbai: Report

This is not Harshvardhan's first investment in real estate. The actor had previously purchased two flats in Mumbai's Madh Island, with their combined reported value estimated at around Rs 10-12 crores. His latest property acquisition adds to his existing real estate portfolio, taking his reported investments in these properties to a substantial amount.

While the reported value of the new home has attracted attention, details about the property, including its interiors, layout and other amenities, have not been revealed so far. The actor has also not publicly shared any information about the reported purchase.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan has witnessed renewed interest in his career over the past year, particularly after Sanam Teri Kasam returned to theatres. Originally released in 2016, the romantic drama found a fresh audience during its re-release and went on to register a strong performance at the box office.

The film's return to the big screen brought Harshvardhan back into the spotlight, with audiences revisiting his portrayal of Inder. Its performance during the re-release also introduced the film to a new generation of viewers, giving the actor's popularity a boost nearly a decade after its original theatrical release.

On the professional front, Harshvardhan was last seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, co-starring Sonam Bajwa. The actor is now looking ahead to his upcoming projects as he continues to receive attention following the renewed success of his earlier film.

With the reported purchase of his new luxury home, Harshvardhan appears to have added another property to his real estate portfolio amid a period of renewed visibility in the film industry.

Also Read : Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of crime saga filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.