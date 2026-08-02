The actor, currently in Nepal, reflected on the celebrated climber's legacy, the lessons mountains teach, and why the loss feels deeply personal.

Actor Kubbra Sait has shared an emotional tribute following the reported passing of celebrated mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja. Currently in Nepal, the actor said the news struck a deeply personal chord, as she reflected on the legacy of one of the world's most accomplished climbers and the impact he had on the global mountaineering community.

Kubbra Sait pens heartfelt note for mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja: “We’ve actually lost one of our own”

Taking to social media, Kubbra spoke about Purja's extraordinary achievements, recalling how he pushed the boundaries of human endurance by summiting all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in just six months and six days. She described his accomplishments as a testament to determination, resilience and an enduring connection with the mountains.

Explaining why the news affected her so profoundly, Kubbra said being in Nepal, Purja's homeland, made the moment even more emotional. “I'm in Nepal today. This is his hometown. And this loss feels extremely personal.”

The actor also reflected on the lessons she believes mountains teach those who venture into them, describing them as places that inspire both humility and perseverance. “The thing about mountains is that they humble you. They remind you how small you are. And strangely, the summit is never really the destination. You can go up there, celebrate for just maybe a few minutes, and then the real work starts, which is coming back down.”

Although Kubbra revealed that she never had the opportunity to meet Purja in person, she said she nevertheless felt a connection with him through a shared admiration for mountaineering and the spirit of exploration. She added that his journey served as a reminder that courage lies in moving forward despite fear. “I never really met him. But anyone who's ever tied a pair of boots, taken a deep breath at altitude, or looked up at a mountain with equal parts of awe and respect knows that we've actually lost one of our own,” she expressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)



Kubbra also extended her condolences to Purja's family, teammates and members of the international climbing fraternity, acknowledging the influence he had on countless adventurers around the world. Concluding her tribute, the actor wrote, “Rest easy, Nims. Your climb is over. But your legacy, that will keep taking people high up.”

Known for inspiring climbers across the globe through his remarkable expeditions and achievements, Nirmal “Nims” Purja's journey has been celebrated by many in the adventure community. Kubbra Sait's heartfelt message joins the growing tributes honouring his legacy and the lasting impact he leaves behind on the world of mountaineering.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait applauds Madhuri after watching Lock Upp episode: “She made me cry”

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