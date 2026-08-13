Collective Studios’ Historyverse today announced a new original series on the life of Bhagat Singh, in association with Hathiramani Commercial Ventures and co-produced with investor and entrepreneur, Manish Hathiramani. The upcoming original series will offer a fresh perspective on one of India's most iconic freedom fighters by exploring the experiences, influences and ideas that shaped him and his journey from a young revolutionary to a national figure.

Collective Studios’ Historyverse announces original series on Bhagat Singh

The series will move beyond the widely known chapters of Bhagat Singh's life to explore the person behind the icon; his childhood, formative experiences, intellectual influences and the social and political environment that shaped his worldview. It will trace the evolution of these experiences and ideas through the different chapters of his life, culminating in the revolutionary figure whose legacy continues to endure. Set against the backdrop of a changing India in the early 20th century, the story will examine how Bhagat Singh's ideas and convictions evolved to ultimately define his legacy.

For Manish Hathiramani, the project marks his debut as a producer and reflects a personal interest in exploring the lesser-known dimensions of India's history through historically rooted entertainment.

Speaking about the project, Sudeep Lahiri, Head of Channels and Distribution at Collective Media Network, said, “There are some figures in our history whose stories we think we know completely. Bhagat Singh is one of them. But behind the icon was a young man whose ideas, influences and experiences shaped the person he would become. That is the story we are interested in exploring. Having Manish come on board as a co-producer makes this collaboration particularly exciting, because we share a strong belief in finding new perspectives within stories that have already been told many times and bringing them to audiences with scale and ambition.”

Manish Hathiramani, Investor and Entrepreneur, said, “Bhagat Singh is a figure whose life has always fascinated me, but what interests me most is the person before the legend. We know the revolutionary, the freedom fighter and the icon; this series gives us an opportunity to understand the many facets of Bhagat Singh's life and the journey that shaped him. I am delighted to be producing this project with Historyverse and to bring a fresh perspective on his life and legacy to audiences.”

The series is currently in development, with its title, cast and further details to be announced at a later date. The project joins Historyverse's expanding slate of Indian history and culturally rooted storytelling, which seeks to revisit significant figures, stories and traditions through contemporary formats and ambitious new approaches to storytelling.

Also Read: Collective Studios partners with Zee 5 to unveil six AI-driven Historyverse originals inspired by Indian mythology and history

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