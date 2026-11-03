When Shaurya was released in 2008, it was appreciated for its subject, treatment, performances and writing. One of the film's most memorable moments was the climax monologue delivered by Kay Kay Menon, which added significantly to its impact. Over the years, this monologue has attained cult status. Interestingly, Kay Kay Menon plays the antagonist, Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh, and his monologue is essentially hate speech. Yet, a section of the audience has begun viewing his character in a positive light, almost as a hero. This has also sparked criticism from several netizens, who find Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh's views deeply problematic.

EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Bose REACTS to Kay Kay Menon’s hate-spewing character in Shaurya being hailed as a HERO: “The world will change, but I won’t”

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Rahul Bose, who also starred in Shaurya as an Army defence lawyer who ultimately brings Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh to justice. When asked how he feels about Kay Kay Menon's character being perceived as a hero by a section of the audience, the actor explained, “With changing times, the context changes and values change. But my core values have never changed and will never change. There’s no question of feeling. The idea is that bas apna santulan rakho, don’t change your basic values of non-violence and love, etc. The world will change one way and then the world will change another way, but I won’t. For instance, one day we are told that tomatoes are good for your health. The next day, we are told to avoid tomatoes as they're unhealthy. A day later, we are asked to avoid tomatoes altogether!”

Rahul continued, “As far as I am concerned, in these days and times, when things seem to have changed so radically, it’s important to know yourself completely, hold on to that reality and let everything else change. But the reality is that some things about you just need to remain the same. So, I have not moved one inch from who I was and what I am. And I’ll stay that way.”

Loading soon: ‘Directed by Rahul Bose’

Rahul Bose directed Everybody Says I'm Fine (2001) and Poorna (2017). Does he have plans to helm one more film? Rahul confirmed, “Yes. I am writing an action film actually! It’s a clever film with lot of humour, though it’s not of the Udta Teer variety. It is something 100% India has not seen before. But it’s very massy.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE : Rahul Bose on his experience of working with Kabir Bedi in Berlin: “There was a lot of understanding and everything just flowed very smoothly”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.