Filmmaker and television host Karan Johar has addressed the online criticism surrounding the celebrity couple episodes of Koffee With Karan, particularly those featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Season 8 and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the latest season. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan opened up about the trolling directed at the couples, expressing his reservations about audiences analysing their relationships and making unsolicited comments about their personal lives.

Karan Johar defends celebrity couple episodes amid Koffee With Karan trolling: “Don’t tell a couple what they should do”

Recalling the backlash that followed the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan 8, which featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together for the first time on the celebrity chat show, Karan maintained that the couple was simply being honest about their relationship. Defending their appearance, he said, “They are beautifully in love. Such good actors in love with each other.”

He further questioned why their candid conversation became a subject of judgement. “They were just being honest about their lives. Since when should honesty be judged? You should be appreciative of someone's honesty,” he said.

Karan also spoke about the criticism surrounding the Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna episode, which featured in the second episode of Koffee With Karan 9. Addressing the way viewers scrutinised the couple's interactions and relationship, the filmmaker said that while everyone was entitled to an opinion, there was a distinction between expressing an observation and attempting to dictate how two people should conduct their relationship.

“Everyone's entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem,” he remarked. Questioning the sense of entitlement behind such commentary, he added, “Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family?”

The filmmaker also raised concerns about the involvement of celebrity families in online discussions. He pointed out that while public figures naturally attract opinions and scrutiny, their family members should not be dragged into conversations about their relationships. “You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don't demean their families. Their families weren't on that couch,” he said.

Reflecting on the culture of online commentary, Karan observed that every statement made on the show is now subjected to intense scrutiny, with individual lines often being taken apart and analysed. He acknowledged that digital platforms have created opportunities for content creators and publications to generate viewership through provocative headlines and opinions. However, he also maintained that everyone has a role to play in this ecosystem.

“At every given point of time, every line said is micro-analysed. If you want to, and if you think that your clickbait headline or your content piece about the show is going to get you a certain amount of viewership, that's also great,” he said.

Explaining his perspective on the changing digital landscape, Karan added, “You're doing your job and I'm doing mine. They're doing their job because the internet is now very monetizable. If your job means click-baiting something, rage-baiting something, and that is going to result in you earning from it, then it's fine. Or if you're just having an opinion, you're allowed [to]. It's a democratic nation."

Drawing a distinction between criticism and attempts to influence audience choices, Karan also shared his views on the larger culture of reviews and commentary. “I have no problem with a critic saying this is a bad film. I have a problem when they say don't watch it,” he explained.

Reiterating his stance on celebrity relationships, the filmmaker stressed that viewers could analyse what they witnessed on the show but should not presume to decide the future of a couple. “Don't tell a couple what they should do. You can analyse what you think of them, but you can't give them their endgame,” he said.

Karan concluded by reiterating that both couples are happy in their respective relationships, adding, “Vijay and Rashmika are an exceptionally happy couple, Ranveer and Deepika are an exceptionally happy couple.”

With his comments, the filmmaker has brought attention to the scrutiny faced by celebrity couples on social media, particularly when candid conversations on entertainment shows become subjects of larger online debates.

Also Read: Karan Johar says “the brew is milder” on Koffee With Karan as celebrities “don’t want to go through a PR nightmare”

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