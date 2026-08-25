Daayra trailer to be released on August 31; makers drop new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran ahead of September release

The makers of Daayra just unveiled a power-packed poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, giving audiences a closer look at the world of the much-awaited crime thriller. With the trailer set to arrive on 31st August, the poster leaves behind a trail of questions about what connects the two characters, while revealing just enough to spark curiosity around the story.

Daayra trailer to be released on August 31; makers drop new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran ahead of September release

Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran standing back-to-back, surrounded by layers of police tape and an obscured face in the background, the striking composition immediately creates intrigue. It hints at two distinct perspectives and leaves audiences to wonder what connects them and what lies beyond the line.

The poster creates a clear divide between what is visible and what remains hidden. The answers remain under wraps, leaving audiences with more questions as the trailer approaches.

The film marks the first collaboration between Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, while reuniting Meghna Gulzar with Junglee Pictures for the third time after Talvar and Raazi. It also marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Inspired by true events, Daayra is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, and is written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar.

As the pieces begin to come together, Daayra promises a gripping story where truth, justice and accountability intersect.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and distributed by Pen Marudhar. Daayra releases in cinemas on 18th September 2026.

Watch the Daayra trailer unfold on August 31, 2026.

Also Read: Daayra first look: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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