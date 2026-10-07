Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar’s upcoming rural horror film Kaali Kheti has been postponed from its previously announced release date of October 23. The film will now release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

Kaali Kheti release date postponed: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar starrer to now arrive on November 20, 2026

The makers have also unveiled new character posters featuring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar alongside the announcement of the revised release date. While the posters introduce the two actors in the film’s rural setting, they reveal little about their respective characters or the larger story.

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, Kaali Kheti is set against a rural backdrop and revolves around themes of family, legacy and buried truths. The film combines these elements with a horror narrative.

The newly released posters are expected to offer the first glimpse into the characters played by Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, while keeping their connection to the central mystery under wraps. The film’s story appears to revolve around secrets buried within its rural setting, although the makers have not revealed many details about the plot yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BlackCanvas Studio (@studioblackcanvas)

Along with Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, the film features Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles.

With the revised release date, Kaali Kheti will now open in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff starrer Kaali Kheti to release in theatres on October 23; poster unveiled

More Pages: Kaali Kheti Box Office Collection

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