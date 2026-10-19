The Bollywood actor has been asked to explain within 15 days why his OCI registration should not be cancelled, days after being directed to leave India.

The legal tussle over Imran Khan’s residency status in India has escalated, with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai issuing a second show-cause notice to the actor. The latest notice initiates proceedings to revoke his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration and asks him to explain within 15 days why his status should not be cancelled.

Imran Khan faces second FRRO notice as authorities initiate proceedings to revoke his OCI status

According to official sources, the FRRO has sought a formal representation from Khan, following which the authorities will decide on the next course of action regarding his OCI privileges. The development comes days after the actor was served an exit directive asking him to leave India by October 28.

The matter reportedly stems from Khan’s participation in a peaceful demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, where protesters gathered against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The FRRO has taken the position that foreign nationals are not permitted to participate in political rallies, agitations or demonstrations in India.

The notice identifies the 43-year-old actor as a US national and alleges violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, along with related rules and orders. The earlier directive had warned of possible legal action and prosecution under immigration laws if he failed to leave the country by the stipulated deadline.

Khan has challenged the departure order before the Bombay High Court through a writ petition. In his plea, he reportedly argued that the directive was issued without a prior inquiry, formal show-cause proceedings or an opportunity for a fair hearing.

His legal team has also highlighted his longstanding ties to India, arguing that the authorities had considered him primarily as a foreign national holding a US passport while overlooking his lifelong residency in the country and his status as an OCI cardholder. The petition further contends that the existing OCI guidelines do not expressly prohibit peaceful assembly in a personal capacity. Khan has sought an interim stay on the departure order.

The action has also prompted reactions from sections of the film industry and political circles. Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who has been associated with Khan’s family, was among those who reportedly questioned the measures taken against the actor, citing his longstanding connection to India.

With the FRRO now seeking an explanation on the proposed cancellation of his OCI registration, the next steps will depend on Khan’s response and the authorities’ subsequent decision. The legal challenge to the earlier exit directive remains a key part of the ongoing dispute.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s partner Lekha Washington shares FIRST post after ‘Leave India’ notice, shares police van photo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.