Anushka Sen has been named the Indian Global Ambassador for the 2026 Newport Beach Film Festival. The appointment marks another international milestone for the actor as she continues to explore opportunities beyond Indian entertainment. In her new role, Anushka will represent Indian talent at the film festival, which showcases cinema and storytelling from around the world.

Anushka Sen named Indian global ambassador for Newport Beach Film Festival 2026

The announcement comes as Anushka prepares to make her mark in Korean cinema with Jeju Olle, a Korea–India co-production bringing together talent from both industries. The film places her among the early Indian actors to take on a leading role in a Korean feature film, further contributing to cross-cultural collaborations between the two entertainment industries.

Written and directed by Jin Kwang-Kyo, Jeju Olle is produced by Storyworks Co., Ltd. and Lucifer Production, with Celebridge also associated with the project. The film stars Anushka alongside South Korean actor Kang Hyung-seok, who is known for his roles in Korean series such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The romantic musical centres on Alisha, an Indian singer and actor who travels to Jeju Island following a personal loss. During her stay, she meets Ha Sun-woo, a former K-pop idol dealing with challenges of his own. As the two spend time exploring the island, they develop a connection through music and shared experiences. The narrative explores themes of healing, self-discovery and new beginnings.

Shot in Korean, Hindi and English, Jeju Olle combines elements of Indian and Korean storytelling. The film has been selected for the Korean Spotlight programme at the 27th Newport Beach Film Festival. Its North American premiere is scheduled for October 21, 2026.

Anushka's appointment as Indian Global Ambassador, coupled with her role in Jeju Olle, reflects her expanding presence in international cinema. The project also highlights the opportunities for Indian performers to collaborate with artists from other countries and reach audiences across different markets.

Also Read : Anushka Sen calls Jeju Olle’s North American premiere a “special feeling”: “I’m proud to bring this story”

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