The band will kick off the multi-city tour in Bengaluru on August 29, with fans set to experience all nine tracks from their latest project performed live for the first time.

Indie band The Yellow Diary has announced its biggest India tour to date. Titled ‘In Case We Forget India’ Tour, the multi-city concert series will travel across 15 cities between August and October, bringing together the band's latest music alongside fan-favourite tracks from its catalogue.

The Yellow Diary announces biggest-ever India tour, to perform across 15 cities with In Case We Forget live show

The tour is scheduled to begin in Bengaluru on August 29 before heading to several cities across the country. While the initial leg of the schedule has been unveiled, the band has also confirmed that more shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

One of the key highlights of the upcoming tour is that audiences will get to hear all nine songs from In Case We Forget performed live together for the first time. Along with the new music, the band has curated an all-new set featuring fresh arrangements, surprises, and a mix of songs that have defined its journey over the years.

Fans can also expect performances of popular tracks including ‘Marz’, ‘Buniyaad’, ‘Roz Roz’, ‘Kahe Kahe’, ‘Rab Raakha’, and ‘Mujhe Mere Naam Se’. Additionally, the tour will mark The Yellow Diary's return to several cities while also making stops in places where fans have long requested performances, including Ahmedabad and Kolkata, alongside Lucknow, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, and Dehradun.

Speaking about the tour, The Yellow Diary said, "You know when something really fun happens and you can't wait to tell your friends? That's exactly what this tour feels like to us. In Case We Forget is our way of sharing this chapter with our TYD family. It'll be the first time we're performing all nine songs together live, and it's been really exciting to figure out how the new music and the songs people have been singing with us for years can all come together as one experience. We honestly can't wait to get back on the road and share it with everyone."

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The announcement comes after a busy year for the band, during which it performed over 60 shows across India and crossed 150 million streams across its music catalogue. The upcoming tour marks another milestone as the band celebrates its evolving musical journey with a new live production.

The currently announced tour schedule includes Bengaluru (August 29), Gurgaon (September 11), Jaipur (September 12), Indore (September 18), Bhopal (September 19), Nagpur (September 25), Ahmedabad (September 26), Hyderabad (October 3), Pune (October 4), Kolkata (October 10), Chandigarh (October 23), and Dehradun (October 24). Additional dates are expected to be revealed soon, with tickets available exclusively on District.

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