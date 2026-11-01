Himesh Reshammiya makes a BIG revelation: “I have written, sung and composed 15 songs in English; they don’t sound WANNABE at all”; adds, “There’s one song which is ABSOLUTELY right for Rihanna”

Himesh Reshammiya recently had a conversation with Komal Nahta and revealed that he has already composed 15 songs for his international English-language album. He further stated that once he is free from his prior commitments, he would like to launch the album on a grand scale.

Himesh Reshammiya makes a BIG revelation: “I have written, sung and composed 15 songs in English; they don’t sound WANNABE at all”; adds, “There’s one song which is ABSOLUTELY right for Rihanna”

Himesh Reshammiya was asked if there was any international singer with whom he would like to collaborate. Before answering the question, the singer-composer made an interesting revelation. He said, “Nobody knows that I have composed 15 songs in the international language, which absolutely do not sound wannabe in any manner whatsoever. I have written, sung and composed those 15 songs in English. They are going to be launched on a very, very big scale. I am waiting to plan for it because I have been tied up with so many things and films.”

Himesh Reshammiya continued, “I’ll launch the album internationally the way I was launched as a singer here. Now that I have entered Bloomberg’s list of top pop stars of the world, this is the right time to present my album. Its first single will be unveiled in a grand fashion globally. So, it’s not like I sang a small part in a global song. It purely targets the universal audience who listens to English music.”

Himesh added, “It’ll be very different. At one point, no one was able to imagine how I would sound when I sang Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005). The same will happen here. It’s so good and yet again, it has a romantic connection. I am very excited about it.”

Finally, answering the original question about his dream international collaboration, Himesh Reshammiya revealed, “If I get a chance to collaborate, then there’s one song which is absolutely right for Rihanna.”

Also Read: Gunmaaster G9 song ‘Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar’ to drop on October 30; Himesh Reshammiya and Akasa Singh reunite for new track

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