Harshvardhan Rane reveals he is doing two films with Partner producer Parag Sanghvi

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has revealed that he is set to collaborate with producer Parag Sanghvi on two films. The actor, who is currently receiving attention for his performance in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, shared the update on social media.

Harshvardhan Rane reveals he is doing two films with Partner producer Parag Sanghvi

Rane posted a picture with Sanghvi and announced their upcoming collaboration. “Finally doing two films together with my close friend Parag Sanghvi,” the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

Harshvardhan Rane and Parag Sanghvi to collaborate on two films

While Rane has not revealed details about the titles, genres or characters he will play in the two projects, his announcement confirms that the actor and Sanghvi are working together on multiple films.

Sanghvi has previously backed several notable Hindi films, including Partner. The producer's association with Rane now marks a new collaboration as the actor continues to expand his upcoming slate.

The announcement comes at a significant point in Rane's career following Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The actor has also been linked to several projects in recent months, including Police Company, which is being directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Harshvardhan Rane To Play Daya Nayak In Police Company

As previously reported by Bollywood Hungama, Rane is set to portray Mumbai Police encounter specialist Daya Nayak in Police Company. The period crime thriller is being produced by T-Series and also features Fardeen Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Paresh Rawal and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles.

The film is being made as a two-part feature, with both instalments scheduled to be shot back-to-back. The story is set against the backdrop of Mumbai in the late 1990s and early 2000s and revolves around the city's police force and its fight against organised crime.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma to direct Harshvardhan Rane in Police Company, based on Daya Nayak’s life

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