The teaser of the large-screen fantasy folklore spectacle The Vvaan lets you into the larger-than-life entertainer that takes Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia into a mystical folklore world.

The Vvaan teaser out: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia lead a visually stunning fantasy folklore spectacle

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the teaser of The Vvaan opens doors to a world rarely seen in the mainstream Hindi commercial space, a visually stunning fantasy folklore spectacle rooted in mystery, ancient beliefs and the supernatural. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in their fresh on-screen pairing, the teaser offers an exciting peek into a world that immediately leaves you wanting to know more. A forbidden forest governed by a chilling rule: “Suryast ke baad, Vvaan mein pravesh karna varjit hai.”

What immediately stands out is the grand visual scale of The Vvaan. The upcoming film takes on fantasy folklore on a scale not often seen in Bollywood’s commercial space, creating a universe made for a big-screen watch! This combination of captivating imagery, immersive visuals and a compelling soundscape transports the audience out of the everyday and into another world. One of the most important elements in creating that experience is music. The outstanding music is a standout that creates a world of its own, transporting audiences into this unfamiliar world while retaining a rooted, almost devotional quality that gives the spectacle a distinctly Indian soul.

Sidharth and Tamannaah make a dreamy pair on screen, their fresh pairing adding an emotional layer to the larger-than-life spectacle at the heart of this world. Their chemistry and screen presence offer a striking contrast to the mysterious world around them, making audiences curious about the relationship between their characters and what awaits them inside the genre-breaker, The Vvaan.

Backed by some of the country's most distinctive storytellers, The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor for a commercial film that attempts to take Indian folklore into a new cinematic space. While its world is rooted in folklore and fantasy, the film brings together adventure, mystery and humour to shape itself as a complete family entertainer. The ambition extends beyond the film, with The Legend of Vvaan comic book already introducing audiences to the larger folklore surrounding its universe.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan arrives in cinemas on September 25, 2026, promising a big-screen fantasy folklore experience where the visuals, music, mystery and scale come together to create a world audiences will want to step into.

Also Read: Three Big Hindi Films, One Big Day: Gunmaaster G9, The Vvaan and Haiwaan trailers/teasers arrive tomorrow

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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