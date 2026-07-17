Actress Saiyami Kher has wrapped the final dubbing schedule for Haiwaan, marking an important milestone in the film’s journey to the big screen. With post production nearing completion, the actress said the film feels even more special as audiences move closer to experiencing director Priyadarshan’s 99th feature film.

Saiyami Kher wraps final dubbing for Haiwaan; says, “Priyadarshan’s 99th directorial is special”

The film stars Kher alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. She described Haiwaan as a film that has come together beautifully and said she is looking forward to sharing it with audiences. Having seen the film take its final shape during dubbing, the actress said it promises to be a memorable cinematic experience.

Speaking about completing the dubbing process, Kher said, “Wrapping the final dubbing for Haiwaan feels incredibly special because it truly marks the beginning of the countdown to its release. Every stage of making a film has its own excitement, but dubbing is when you finally see everything come together, and that’s a wonderful feeling. Watching the film in its near complete form has only made me more excited for audiences to experience it on the big screen.”

She added, “Working with Priyadarshan sir has been an absolute privilege, and the fact that this is his 99th film as a director makes it even more significant to be a part of. His storytelling has inspired generations, and witnessing his vision unfold has been a learning experience in itself. Sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan has also been incredibly rewarding. I genuinely believe we’ve created something beautiful together, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch the film in theatres.”

With the final dubbing now complete, Haiwaan moves one step closer to its theatrical release. Bringing together the vision of Priyadarshan and a cast led by Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Saiyami Kher, the film is set to hit theatres on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan steps into a visually challenged hero role in Haiwaan: “It is one of the most amazing roles”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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