Zee Studios has announced its entry into Gujarati cinema with Tom and Cherry, starring Gujarati theatre and cinema actor Siddharth Randeria. The move marks the studio’s expansion into another regional film industry as it looks to build a wider slate of stories rooted in local cultures and languages.

Zee Studios announces Gujarati Cinema debut with Siddharth Randeria’s Tom and Cherry

The announcement is part of Zee Studios’ broader strategy to invest in regional cinema and explore markets with growing audiences and storytelling potential. With Tom and Cherry, the studio aims to begin a long-term association with Gujarati cinema rather than limiting its entry to a single film.

Headlined by Siddharth Randeria, Tom and Cherry is described as a family entertainer. The film is positioned around regional storytelling while focusing on themes and emotions that can appeal to viewers beyond Gujarat. Through the project, Zee Studios is looking to bring Gujarati stories to a wider audience across India and potentially international markets.

Speaking about the studio’s plans, Sujal Parekh, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company, said, "Regional cinema is driving the next phase of India's entertainment story, and Gujarati cinema represents an incredible opportunity with its rich storytelling legacy and growing audience base. Our foray into Gujarati films is a strategic investment in the future of the industry. We want to build a strong slate of culturally authentic stories with mainstream appeal. Tom and Cherry is the first step in a larger vision to take Gujarati cinema and music to a wider national and global audience."

Zee Studios views Gujarati cinema as a space with both creative and commercial opportunities, particularly as regional films continue to gain visibility across India. The studio plans to support the sector through investments and theatrical releases, with an aim to provide Gujarati films with a larger platform.

The entry also reflects the changing landscape of Indian cinema, where regional-language films are increasingly reaching audiences outside their home markets. With Tom and Cherry, Zee Studios begins its Gujarati film journey while outlining plans to develop more culturally rooted stories with broader appeal.

Also Read : SCOOP: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions forays into Gujarati cinema; to present Siddharth Randeria-starrer Jindagi Once More

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.