Vipul Amrutlal Shah on working with new directors for The Kerala Story 2 and Governor: “Fresh voices can make good cinema”

Producer and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has spoken about his continued belief in supporting emerging filmmakers, saying he values honesty, conviction and a distinct creative vision over experience alone.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah on working with new directors for The Kerala Story 2 and Governor: “Fresh voices can make good cinema”

Reflecting on the first half of 2026, Shah noted that two of his recent productions, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond and Governor, were directed by relatively new filmmakers. While discussing the films, he said he remains committed to giving opportunities to fresh storytellers in the industry.

Speaking about his approach, Shah shared, "Cinema finds its best form when new eyes tell it, and this half of the year has been very rewarding for me with both my movies The Kerala Story 2 and Governor, which were directed by emerging filmmakers who are making their mark in the industry. They both delivered and proved that fresh voices can make good cinema."

The producer added that he has always focused on an idea's strength rather than on how many years someone has spent in the industry.

"My faith has always been in honesty, conviction, and a distinct vision rather than experience alone. As we move forward with our line-up, I remain committed to backing new talent and giving original storytellers the platform they deserve," he said.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, while Chinmay D. Mandlekar helmed Governor. According to the makers, both films have performed well at the box office and have further strengthened Shah's focus on collaborating with new-age filmmakers.

Over the years, Vipul Amrutlal Shah has produced and directed several commercial films across genres. His production banner, Sunshine Pictures, has often worked with both established names and newer talent.

Looking ahead, Shah has several projects in the pipeline, including Samuk, an upcoming action thriller starring Akshay Kumar. The film is expected to explore a genre that has not been widely attempted in mainstream Indian cinema, combining action with large-scale visual storytelling.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “People are going to LOVE Manoj Bajpayee in Governor like NEVER before,” says Vipul Shah; adds, “Kabhi film acchi hogi, kabhi film buri hogi. Lekin unka performance hamesha achha hi hota hai”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.