Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Dhindora Season 2, bringing Bhuvan Bam back as Titu Mama and the other familiar characters from the BB Ki Vines universe. The new season will premiere on November 20 and introduces Sanjeeda Sheikh as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama’s wife.

Dhindora Season 2 trailer out: Bhuvan Bam-led series to premiere on November 20; Sanjeeda Sheikh joins cast, Anup Soni, Udit Narayan and Orry make cameo appearances

The second season follows Titu Mama as he deals with an Rs 11 crores loss and attempts to mend his relationship with his in-laws. However, his efforts appear to lead to more complications. Alongside Titu Mama, Bhuvan will reprise his roles as Babloo ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho.

Speaking about the new season and returning to these characters, Bhuvan Bam said, “When I first created these characters, I wanted them to be outlandish yet familiar, and that remains at the heart of BB Ki Vines. Titu Mama has always had a talent for finding himself in situations he absolutely did not sign up for, and this time, he’s trying to make peace with his in-laws, which, as you can imagine, comes with its own set of complications! Partnering with Netflix has allowed us to take the BB Ki Vines universe to a much bigger canvas, where we could push our ideas further while staying true to the soul and humour of Dhindora. Season 2 takes the chaos up a notch, and I can’t wait for audiences to see Titu Mama back in action. After all, when Titu Mama is involved, peace is never really an option!”

Sanjeeda Sheikh joins the cast as Kavita Mami, a character who is familiar with Titu Mama’s ways. Talking about her role, she said, “What drew me to Kavita was that she can hold her own with Titu Mama. He’s always got an explanation ready, and she’s usually the one person in the room who can see right through it. I had a lot of fun playing that equation with Bhuvan. Audiences have known Titu Mama for years, and I’m excited for them to finally meet the woman who knows him best.”

The new season is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, who is making her directorial debut with the project. She spoke about expanding the show's setting while retaining its established humour. “One of the most exciting aspects of directing this season was bringing a fresh scale, energy and vibrancy to an already much-loved world. Making my directorial debut with this project made the experience even more special. From bizarre action sequences to colourful song-and-dance moments, every day brought something exciting. Introducing new characters and exploring their dynamics with familiar favourites was equally rewarding. Above all, capturing Bhuvan’s inimitable humour while retaining the essence of this beloved universe was an absolute joy for me.”

Dhindora Season 2 is written by Bhuvan Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey and Anant Dubey. It is produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam and will premiere on Netflix on November 20.

Also Read: Bhuvan Bam begins filming for Dhindora season 2: “Nayi Chunauti, Naya Mehmaan”

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