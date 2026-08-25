One of the most awaited films of 2026, Toxic, is all set to release tomorrow, that is, August 26, and the excitement is tremendous, as indicated by the advance bookings. From East to West, North to South, the ticket sales are very encouraging. However, one crucial territory where the advance booking is yet to open is Andhra Pradesh-Telangana.

SHOCKING: Less than 24 hours to go, Toxic bookings yet to open in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana amid show-sharing tussle with Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi

A trade source down South told Bollywood Hungama, “Toxic’s advance booking has not opened in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to show-sharing issues. Last Friday, August 21, saw the release of the Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi, and it’s on an unstoppable run. The distributors of Irumudi, Mythri Movie Makers, are clear that there’s strong demand for their film and that it deserves adequate showcasing in single screens as well as sufficient shows in multiplexes. However, Toxic’s distributors, Sri Venkateswara Creations, have asked for all shows in single screens and a huge chunk of the showcasing in multiplexes. They believe that their film carries tremendous excitement and hence feel justified in their demand.”

The source further said, “Irumudi did very well over the weekend and even on Monday, its collections hardly dropped. In fact, the film continued to collect in double digits. This, coupled with Toxic’s mid-week release, has further complicated the scenario. Less than 24 hours are left for the release of Toxic, and the show plans for both films for Wednesday are yet to be finalized.”

An industry insider commented, “The distributors of both films are trying their best to sort out the issue and find a middle ground. Expect bookings for Toxic and the revised show plans for Irumudi to open in the next few hours.”

Irumudi is the top-performing film this week, outshining Awarapan 2, Vishwanath And Sons, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit etc. On the first day, it collected Rs. 12.12 crores, followed by Rs. 12.75 crores on Saturday. The collections jumped to Rs. 15.82 crores on Sunday. The Monday earnings came as a huge surprise, with the film collecting an impressive Rs. 10.25 crores. With this, Irumudi has amassed nearly Rs. 51 crores in just four days. The film’s strong performance has also come as a much-needed boost for Ravi Teja, who had not delivered a commercial success in a long time.

Also Read: Yash says, “Never take cinema seriously” amid Toxic criticism

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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